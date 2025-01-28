German outfit Epsilon Film has taken world distribution rights to family sequel Lassie And The Wild Bear and be will be pre-selling the project at the European Film Market.

Shooting is likely to take place this summer.

This will be the third Lassie adventure from German producer Henning Ferber (Henning Ferber Filmproduktions). His previous features with the collie, Lassie Come Home (2019) and Lassie – A New Adventure (2022) sold widely across the world.

In the new film, the famous dog and her human friend Flo, now 17, spend the summer at a camp. Lassie bonds with a new pal, Nova, a 10-year-old outsider, and has various adventures involving hunters, corrupt police and a real life bear called Hannibal.

Hanno Olderdissen, who directed the previous two films, will take the lead on the latest instalment. Nico Marischka, the young actor who plays the dog’s best pal, likewise returns. Funding comes from FFA. The rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed.

Epsilon is the joint venture between Alice von Einem (née Buquoy) and Julia Weber, two former Global Screen executives, and the Beta Group. The company focuses primarily on family titles. Its EM slate also includes animated features The Amazing Maurice - The Waters OF Life and Nessie Junior, both in pre-production.