International finance, production and sales company EST N8 has has boarded worldwide sales rights to Asian horror titles Dead Boys Club (Geng Kubur) and The Scarecrow for upcoming fall festivals and markets and has commenced talks at Busan.

Head of sales and distribution Tenten Wei is engaging with buyers in South Korea and will continue talks at Tokyo International Film Festival (October 23-November 1) and the American Film Market (October 31-November 5).

EST N8 is the joint venture launched by Los Angeles-based EST Studios and Bangkok’s N8 (co-producer of Busan and TIFF selection and Bhutan’s Oscar submission The Monk And The Gun) in Cannes this year. Both outfits continue to operate as separate entities.

Gavin Yap (Take Me To Dinner, Revenge Of The Pontianak) directed Iron Hill Media’s Malaysian spiritual horror film Dead Boys Club, which follows a group of teenagers who become trapped in an evil forest and are beset by hallucinations of trauma.

Firdaus Sufiyan, Lion Chong, Mia Sara Shauki and Sasidaran star and Dead Boys Club will get a theatrical release in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei in April 2024.

Fast-rising director Kou Darachan (Don’t Close Your Eyes) helmed Cambodian horror The Scarecrow produced by In Somphors which centres on teenagers who venture into the Cambodian wilderness where they are confronted by ghosts of the past.

Thon Morokot and Heng Sakada star and the horror title was released theatrically in Cambodia earlier this summer.

EST N8’s Busan sales slate includes LGBT comedy drama ASOG and a Cantonese-language remake of the 2001 Ethan Hawke drama Tape.

EST Studios’ sales slate includes the recently released horror thriller Chabak from producer Tiger Yeongseop Kim; Busan documentary selection April Tragedy (The Daughters Of That Day); Emmy-award winning director Jessica Q. Chen’s documentary Surf Nation; and 2023 Canneseries title Streams Flow From A River.

The roster includes in-house titles K-Pops! directed by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak; and the documentary Hidden Letters, which was shortlisted for the Oscars feature documentary category in the past season and premiered at 2022 Tribeca Festival.

Wei and Sophie Shi of EST N8 brokered the deals with the filmmakers’ representatives.