Estonian drama series Behind The Iron Curtain won the €3,000 most promising project prize at the TV Beats Forum, part of the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event platform.

Currently in development, the English-language series will consist of six 45-minute episodes, following three young women from different backgrounds in the chaotic world of the Soviet music industry.

Written by Leana Jalukse, it is produced by Helen Lohmus and Rene Ezra for Estonia’s Oree Films, in co-production with Denmark’s Stikling Film. Jalukse’s debut feature as writer Mother won best Estonian film at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) in 2016, and was Estonia’s entry for best international feature at the Oscars.

“This show not only provides a deep insight into local characters and values but has huge potential to unite the international audience not only before the small screen but also behind the camera as a natural coproduction,” wrote the jury of Behind The Iron Curtain.

The jury also awarded a special mention to Pride Is Not Available In Your Region, a Ukrainian drama in development that will consist of six 60-minute episodes. Written by Ljosha Chashchyn and directed by Yuriy Dvizhon, the series will focus on a group of young ravers in Kyiv in the days following the Russian invasion of February 2022.

“We wanted to promote this project not because of this specific war but because of all the wars, violence and discrimination we are experiencing nowadays,” noted the jury. “With this prize, we like to support the artistic and universal voice and vision of a community, mirroring our society. So, definitely, talent; hope and pride are available in this region.”

The TV Beats jury consisted on Anna Rohde, content editor at Beta Film Group; Emmanuel Eckert, deputy acquisitions director at Mediawan; and producer Isabelle Hulten.

Lithuanian project Cold received the music award, with the conference award going to Slovakian project Frontwards.

Industry@Tallinn got underway yesterday (Monday November 13) and runs until Friday, November 17. Upcoming events include conversations with The Walking Dead showrunner Gale Anne Hurd, and former Paramount executive Ari Tan.