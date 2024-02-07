Hunter Schafer and Noomi Rapace are set to star in Zach Strauss’ debut feature Palette with Anton launching world sales on the title at Berlin’s European Film Market (February 15-21).

Schafer, best known for Euphoria, will play a woman who suffers from a condition where she hears colours and becomes entangled in the underbelly of the colour design industry. Frankie Shaw also stars.

Palette is produced by Anton alongside Ryan Christians with Strauss and Frankie Shaw for Uncle Pete Productions. CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures will co-rep US rights with Anton.

Strauss is best known as the creator of Showtime comedy Smilf and also co-wrote Spike Lee’s upcoming feature Da Understudy.

Schaffer will be in Berlin for the world premiere of Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo.