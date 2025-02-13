French director Vincent Munier’s ode to nature Whispers In The Woods, now in post, has sold to Germany’s Pandora, Austria’s Filmladen, Italy’s Wanted, Benelux’s Cinéart, Switzerland’s Filmcoopi and Fivia in the former Yugoslavia for The Bureau Sales.

Munier previously co-directed the 2022 Cesar winner The Velvet Queen with Marie Amiguet, about the quest to film a rare snow leopard. The The filmmaker’s new solo effort captures the sounds of the forests, including lynxes, bears, owls and deer and adds a personal exploration of the director’s relationship with his own father and son.

It is produced by Paprika Films, Kobalann Production, France 3 Cinema and The Bureau. Haut et Court will release the film in France.

The Bureau Sales is at EFM with a promoreel.