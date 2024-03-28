Over 30% of viewing time on SVoD platforms in Europe is going to content from the European Union and the UK, according to a report from the European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO).

The report, titled SVoD Usage in the European Union, said viewtime of European content accounted for 30.3% of total hours on SVoD services. Of this, 20.6% was for EU content, 8.6% for UK content and 1% for other European programming.

By comparison, US film and TV content was viewed much more, representing 61.2% of total hours watched, with other international works accounting for 8.2%.

The report found EU content is over-represented in terms of consumption in Spain, Italy, France and Poland, mainly through higher-than-average viewing of national works, and US content is over-represented in consumption in the Nordic countries.

Spain is the country with the highest share of viewtime for national works with 22.6%, propelled by streaming originals produced in the country, and Finland the lowest with 6.8%.

The report said the SVoD landscape in Europe is marked by a ‘concentration’ of streaming services, with just three platforms – Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ – accounting for 85% of viewing time.

Netflix has 53.4% share of total SVoD viewing time in Europe, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 19.4% and Disney+ with 12.1%, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory report.

Other SVoD services trailed far behind: Canal+’s streaming platform had 3.5%, while HBO Max recorded 2.8%; Sky Go, Viaplay and Movistar’s SVoD platform all had a 1% share of viewing time.

The report also found that viewers prefer to watch more recent films. Films produced in 2022 and 2023 accounted for only 1% of all films in SVoD catalogues, but totalled 25% of all film viewing time. The most watched European film was Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front, followed by Prime Video’s Spanish movie Culpa Mia and Netflix’s Polish feature 365 Days.

The report is based on SVoD viewing time data provided by Goldmedia’s VoD-Ratings in nine EU countries (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden) from September 2022 to September 2023.