European development programme Less Is More (LIM) has selected 16 feature film projects for its 2024 edition, including titles from the UK, Ireland, Greece and three from Ukraine.

The titles include Isla Badenoch’s UK feature Whisperer, a BFI-backed production about a neurodiverse teenager whose relationship to horses helps her navigate the joy and pain of growing up.

Also selected is Gift From God, the debut feature of Scottish filmmaker Catriona MacInnes, whose 2008 short I’m In Away From Here played at Venice.

Further projects include Like There Is No Tomorrow from Norwegian Film School graduate Tess Quatri – a story set in Gran Canaria, Spain, as a young woman fights for her small town’s survival amid an expanding tourist resort. Quatri previously won the Swedish Film Institute’s Wild Card development grant, for promising talent, with the project.

As last year, there are three projects selected from Ukraine in order to support Ukrainian filmmakers, with the logistical support of France’s Centre National du Cinema.

The filmmakers will take part in three one-week workshops between March and October 2024.

LIM will also select a group of ‘development angels’ for a dedicated programme for established industry professionals, who last year included French producer Jules Reinartz, and German producer Harry Floter.

The development angels will attend an online workshop in August and September; then will meet with the 16 project holders at LIM Meet, a collaborative event in Plouneour-Brigonan in western France. The call for application to be a development angel remains open until February 25.

Less Is More 2024 projects

Whisperer (UK-Ire) dir. Isla Badenoch

Spindrift (Ire) dir. Nathan Fagan

Nektar (Gr) dir. Georgis Grigorakis

The Hour Between Dog And Wolf (Slovakia) dir. Terezia Halamova

Snow (Switz) dir. Jenna Hasse

Thorn (Ser) dir. Gvozden Ilic

Gift From God (UK) dir. Catriona MacInnes

Black Water (Gr) dir. Isabella Margara

Construction (Bel) dir. Frederike Migom

Gait (Ukr) dir. Alina Panasenko

Like There Is No Tomorrow (Nor) dir. Tess Quatri

Morphs (Ger) dir. Hilke Ronnfeldt

900 Tons (Por) dir. Daniel Soares

30 Days Of Summer (Ukr) dir. Anastasiia Solonevych

All-clear (Ukr) dir. Christina Tynkevych

The Ward (Ice) dir. Ivar Erik Yeoman