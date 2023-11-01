The European Film Academy kicks off the second edition of its Month of European Film initiative today (November 1).

The Month of European Film is designed to celebrate the diversity of European film for six weeks until its grand finale on December 9 with the European Film Awards in Berlin.

The Academy’s partner Europa Cinemas is highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives across cinemas in 40 countries.

At the same time, the arthouse streaming platform Mubi is presenting a special focus on European films. The VoD portal DAFilms is also highlighting a selection of European documentaries.

One of the highlights of the Month of European Film will be the Young Audience Film Weekend (4- 5 November), during which the launch of the European Film Club will take place, followed by “Europe’s Biggest Watch Party” of the dystopian road movie and environmental drama Everything Will Change by German director Martin Persiel.

During the weekend, the three films nominated for the annual Young Audience Award will also be announced.

The Month of European Film will also see the European Arthouse Cinema Day take place on 12 November, a project organised by CICAE, the international confederation of arthouse cinemas.

“With the Month of European Film, the Academy continues to build a network and a window for the simultaneous celebration of European cinema. After a great start in 2022 with 35 partners, it makes us proud to welcome a spectacular 75 partners in 2023,” said Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy.

“A large part of the community of theatres consists of arthouse cinemas curating smart programmes with handpicked films that fit the curiosity and tastes of their local audiences. But this year also Pathé Switzerland has joined the initiative, with a Month of European Film in the Pathé Les Galeries cinemas in Lausanne. On top of this, several film festivals have aligned with our work and will be part of the programme: in Tbilisi and Thessaloniki, national cinematography centres, and film museums. For the first time, the Month of European Film includes partners in Albania, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey. It’s great to see that in many countries we welcome more than one partner cinema, up to four in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, and even five in Poland and Switzerland.”