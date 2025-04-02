The European Film Agencies Directors Association (EFAD) has appointed Sevara Irgacheva as its new secretary general.

Irgacheva was previously a director at Brussels-based FTI Consulting, advising clients on public affairs strategies and audiovisual and digital policy.

She takes over from Julie-Jeanne Régnault who was named as the new managing director of the European Producers Club in March.

EFAD acts a lobby group and association for 38 national European film agencies such as France’s CNC and the UK’s BFI.

Irgacheva started her career in the Belgian film industry. In 2015 she joined Belgian media regulator Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel working on cultural diversity policies, audiovisual production and commercial communications. Later she was political adviser on media policy to the Minister of Media and Culture of the Wallonia Brussels Federation.

Irgacheva said: “Working with members and industry partners, I look forward to enhancing collaboration and advocating for ambitious European audiovisual policies that will champion the vibrant mosaic of European stories, languages, and artistic expressions.”

Chris Marcich, EFAD president said: “I am confident Sevara’s impressive breadth of experience and skills will be of great value to all of our members. This includes the policy arena, where Europe faces unprecedented and menacing turbulence coming from a parallel and frightening universe across the Atlantic.”