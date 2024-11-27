European MEPs have approved European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s team for her second term, including the new commissioners responsible for culture, technology and the Creative Europe Media programme.

Finland’s Henna Virkkunen is confirmed as executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy. Her portfolio includes AI, copyright, media regulation through the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AMSD) and direct support for the audiovisual sector through the Creative Europe Media programme.

Malta’s Glenn Micallef will be commissioner for intergenerational fairness, youth, culture and sport. As part of his wide-ranging brief, Von der Leyen has charged Micallef with focusing on improving the working conditions of artists and cultural professionals, and working with Virkkunen to develop an AI strategy for the cultural and creative industries.

The commissioner team was confirmed today after a months-long process that began with June’s European election.

Some 370 members of the European Parliament voted today (November 27) in favour of the new right-leaning group of 26 commissioners plus von der Leyen to start a five-year term from December 1.

Each of the candidates have undergone a suitability assessment by the European Parliament, consisting of written questions and appearances before key committees.