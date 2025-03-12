The European Producers Club (EPC) has appointed Julie-Jeanne Régnault as its new managing director.

Régnault was previously secretary general of EFAD (European Film Agency Directors Association) and stepped down in January after six years in the role.

She takes over from Alexandra Lebret who announced her departure from the EPC in January.

The EPC represents 200 independent production companies across 35 European countries. The EPC remains formally headquartered in Paris, but Régnault will be based in Brussels.

Régnault is widely regarded as an expert in European audiovisual policy. Before EFAD, she headed European affairs at France’s CNC and is a former policy officer at the European Commission.

Régnault will focus on expanding networking opportunities and professional services for EPC members, strengthening partnerships with major industry events and organisations, and deepening EPC’s engagement with European policymakers.

Dariusz Jablonski, president of the EPC board of directors, said: “Her expertise and vision align perfectly with our primary mission to amplify the voice of independent producers in Europe.”

Régnault said: “I look forward to serving this incredible community and advocating for ambitious European audiovisual policies that uphold our shared values at the heart of our common European identity – freedom of creation and speech, European cooperation and solidarity, cultural and linguistic diversity.”