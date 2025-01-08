Eve Gabereau, CEO of UK distributor Modern Films, has joined Vue Lumière, the fledgling foreign-language and independent film distribution arm of UK-based exhibitor Vue, as director of distribution.

“Eve is coming over to run hard with Vue Lumière,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue, which operates 92 cinemas with 876 screens throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Eve is well known within the independent, British and foreign-language film industry. She is a highly respected film executive whom we are excited [to have]. It shows our commitment to the future of Vue Lumière. She is hitting the ground running and building a team.”

Richards formally launched distribution arm Vue Lumière in November 2024 with the aim of releasing 10 to 12 titles a year in the UK and Ireland.

The move was prompted in part by the success of Vue’s direct distribution of Paola Cortellesi’s Italian hit There’s Still Tomorrow (C’e Ancora Domani), which grossed £340,000 in the UK and Ireland in April 2024, and Bluey At The Cinema: Family Trip Collection, which grossed over £1m.

“As the biggest exhibitor in the UK, we can work with independent filmmakers and offer them a release that will be country-wide,” said Richards. “It’s something that is a critical part for any small film trying to get a theatrical release and rise above it all.”

Richards emphasised Vue Lumière remains open to collaborating with other operators. “We want to get as wide a theatrical release as we can, working with our colleagues at other cinema chains in the same way as we did with C’e Ancora Domani and Bluey. Our goal is to bring more movies into an industry that is desperate for more films.”

Vue Lumière also plans to eventually work at a European level.

“European acquisitions [are] part of the greater plan, in territories where Vue has cinemas and operations,” said Gabareau, who will report to Otto Turton, group chief commercial officer at Vue.

As the largest privately-owned exhibitor in Europe, with a total of 225 sites and 1,966 screens, Vue also runs CinemaxX in Germany, The Space Cinema operator in Italy, Multikino in Poland and Lithuania, and Vue Netherlands.

“Working with filmmakers, we have the ability to open a film we believe in not just in the UK but across Europe,” said Richards.

Modern Films

The highly-respected Gabereau began her career as a film programmer before setting up Soda Pictures in 2002 with Edward Fletcher to specialise in arthouse, independent and world cinema.

She launched Modern Films in 2017 as a female-led, social issues-driven production, distribution and event cinema company. Modern has several forthcoming releases of award contenders including Venice Silver Lion winner Vermiglio, animation Memoir Of A Snail, which won the best film award at BFI London Film Festival in October, and the documentary Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other by Manon Ouimet and Jacob Perlmutter.

Gabereau will carry on as owner and company director of Modern Films but will move to an executive chair position.

Anna Germanidi, presently director of exhibition and programming, will take on a greater role on the programming, exhibition and screen content side, while Kate Gerova will support on marketing, communications and partnerships through Mustard Studio, the agency she co-runs with Mandy Kean.

The rest of the team will remain unchanged.

It is yet to be confirmed if Modern Films will look to work directly with Vue Lumière, given the potential for overlap.

“In terms of Vue Lumière films, it is still early days to announce anything specific but as befits my love of cinema and passion for distribution, we will be considering great stories for the big screen from a variety of filmmakers and industry partners, to be viewed and enjoyed by audiences across Europe,” said Gabereau.