A coming-of-age drama about Argentinian icon Eva Peron and two Spanish comedy dramas, Band Of Buffoons and A Series Of People, are among the stand out series projects presented at the fourth edition of the Iberseries & Platino Industria Co-Production Forum in Madrid this week.

Evita Behind The Icon is a coming-of-age drama about Argentina’s former first lady. Described by its creators as a “punk and justice-driven” Evita, the series is produced by Argentina’s Kapow, with Paula Hernández directing.

Band Of Buffoons is a mix of black comedy and drama and is produced by veteran César Benítez’s Plano a Plano. The series follows a man who conceals multiple personality disorders and leads a theatre workshop at a psychiatric hospital where he meets a charismatic clown confined to a high-security ward.

The show’s creators are Rodrigo Spagnuolo, Luis Cao and Alejandro Bazzano, with the latter serving as director.

A Series Of People is produced by Sergi Cameron’s Nanouk Films and is about a fading TV star and her tricky relationship with her influencer stepdaughter. Marina Jover serves as both creator and director of the series.

Further projects at the co-production forum include Ana From Raval, which marks a move into directing by actress Mi Hoa Lee. It follows a woman fighting to make life better for her daughter. Luis Zahera, whose credits include The Beasts, is already attached to the project which is being produced by Spain’s La Charito Films and Angeli Pictures.

The other series titles featuring at Iberseries & Platino Industria are Daddy Issues (ECTV Media); Mattos’ Lawyer. David Vs. Goliath, (Rhayuela Films and Parox); The Danger Of Loving You (Parox); Eleven Brothers) Caponeto); Me And That’s It; (La Maldita); Few, Good And Safe (Intemperie Prods.); How The Grinch And Mrs. Claus Bloodied Christmas (La Villana, ATM).

Iberseries & Platino Industria, a showcase of the audiovisual industries of Spain, Portugal and Latin America, is taking place from October 1-4.