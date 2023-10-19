Stockholm-based sales agency Eyewell has acquired intenational rights to Michael Wright’s UK-set crime noir The Undertaker excluding the UK, US and Canada.

Paul McGann stars in the film which is being distributed by RRB Films / DC Releasing in the UK and Ireland. It is now in postproduction.

Set in a northern town in the 1960s, The Undertaker sees a mild-mannered funeral director become caught up in a power-grab by a local gangster.

Tara Fitzgerald co-stars with Roger Barclay, Sean Gilder and Lily Frazer. Murray Melvin, who appeared in films including A Taste of Honey, and Barry Lyndon, makes his last on-screen performance in the film. Melvin died earlier this year.r

The Undertaker was written and directed by Wright and produced by Wright and Barclay with Ben Hughes. It was shot at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

Eyewell will be attending upcoming festivals in Riga Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Stockholm and Goteberg to talk to buyers about the fiml.

Michael Werner of Eyewell said: ‘The secret to Eyewell’s success is that we are very selective – we only work with three to five new films each year. When The Undertaker came along, we knew we wanted to get on board. The film is so stylish and atmospheric and filled with incredible performances.”