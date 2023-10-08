Female directors account for 60% of selections at 2023 Ventana Sur Proyecta, the sidebar of projects looking to secure additional funding and partners in a bid to foster stronger co-production ties between Latin America and Europe.

This year’s line-up organised by Ventana Sur, Marché du Film, and San Sebastian Film Festival comprises 11 projects from Latin America and four from Europe.

The 15th edition of the market in Buenos Aires will take place in person and online and kicks off with a pitching session by the producers on November 29 and in-person one-on-one meetings on November 30. Ventana Sur runs November 27-December 1.

For the first time, projects will vie for two invitation awards: Sørfond Pitching Forum in 2024 offering producers the chance to pitch to potential Norwegian co-producers and gain direct access to apply for support from SØRFOND if the project includes a Norwegian co-producer.

Proyecta producers will also get a chance to participate in the WEMW (When East Meets West) Co-Production Market in Trieste, Italy.

Projects appear below:

Marriage By Abduction (Brautraub)

Sophia Mocorrea (Arg-Ger)

Country of production: Germany

Production: Niko Film

Tell Me How Much You Love Me (Dime Cuánto Me Quieres)

Camila Zavala Chocano (Per)

Country of production: Peru

Production: Contenidos Interactivos S.A.C.

Water Never Hurt (El Agua Nunca Dolió)

Ana Clara Bustelo (Arg)

Country of production: Argentina

Production: Pez Dorado Creative Co.

The Heart Is An Erratic Muscle (El Corazón Es Un Músculo Errático)

Julián Dabien (Arg)

Country of production: Argentina

Production: Películas V

Elena

Dalia Huerta Cano (Mex)

Country(ies) of production: Norway – Guatemala – Lithuania – Belgium

Production: Stær

Eva

William Reyes (Hond)

Country(ies) of production: Honduras – Colombia

Production: Opida

Hyperballad (Hiperbalada)

Alejandra Villalba García (Mex)

Country of production: Mexico

Production: piano

Caraiba Brothers (Irmãos Caraiba)

Eduardo Moroto (Bra)

Country of production: Brazil

Production: Taquary Filmes

Ideally (Lo Ideal)

Martina Matzkin (Arg)

Country of production: Argentina

Production: Groncho Estudio

The Devil’s Wells (Los Pozos Del Diablo)

Jairo Boisier Olave (Chi-Fr)

Country(ies) of production: Chile – France

Production: Cangrejo Films

Stink Eye (Malmirada)

Cristina Sánchez Salamanca (Col)

Country of production: Colombia

Production: Continente Pictures

Moa

Marcel Beltrán (Cub)

Country(ies) of production: Brazil - Cuba

Production: Mediocielo Films

Malena Again (Otra Vez Malena)

Lisandra López Fabé (Cub)

Country of production: Cuba - France

Production: Iwa Pele

Roberto Y Los Comediantes (Roberto And The Puppeteers)

Verónica Font Alfaro (Spa)

Country(ies) of production: Spain - Colombia - Germany

Production: Producciones Doble Banda

Three Black Nights (Tres Noches Negras)

Theo Court (Chil)

Country(ies) of production: Spain - Chile

Production: El Viaje Films.