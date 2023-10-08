Female directors account for 60% of selections at 2023 Ventana Sur Proyecta, the sidebar of projects looking to secure additional funding and partners in a bid to foster stronger co-production ties between Latin America and Europe.
This year’s line-up organised by Ventana Sur, Marché du Film, and San Sebastian Film Festival comprises 11 projects from Latin America and four from Europe.
The 15th edition of the market in Buenos Aires will take place in person and online and kicks off with a pitching session by the producers on November 29 and in-person one-on-one meetings on November 30. Ventana Sur runs November 27-December 1.
For the first time, projects will vie for two invitation awards: Sørfond Pitching Forum in 2024 offering producers the chance to pitch to potential Norwegian co-producers and gain direct access to apply for support from SØRFOND if the project includes a Norwegian co-producer.
Proyecta producers will also get a chance to participate in the WEMW (When East Meets West) Co-Production Market in Trieste, Italy.
Projects appear below:
Marriage By Abduction (Brautraub)
Sophia Mocorrea (Arg-Ger)
Country of production: Germany
Production: Niko Film
Tell Me How Much You Love Me (Dime Cuánto Me Quieres)
Camila Zavala Chocano (Per)
Country of production: Peru
Production: Contenidos Interactivos S.A.C.
Water Never Hurt (El Agua Nunca Dolió)
Ana Clara Bustelo (Arg)
Country of production: Argentina
Production: Pez Dorado Creative Co.
The Heart Is An Erratic Muscle (El Corazón Es Un Músculo Errático)
Julián Dabien (Arg)
Country of production: Argentina
Production: Películas V
Elena
Dalia Huerta Cano (Mex)
Country(ies) of production: Norway – Guatemala – Lithuania – Belgium
Production: Stær
Eva
William Reyes (Hond)
Country(ies) of production: Honduras – Colombia
Production: Opida
Hyperballad (Hiperbalada)
Alejandra Villalba García (Mex)
Country of production: Mexico
Production: piano
Caraiba Brothers (Irmãos Caraiba)
Eduardo Moroto (Bra)
Country of production: Brazil
Production: Taquary Filmes
Ideally (Lo Ideal)
Martina Matzkin (Arg)
Country of production: Argentina
Production: Groncho Estudio
The Devil’s Wells (Los Pozos Del Diablo)
Jairo Boisier Olave (Chi-Fr)
Country(ies) of production: Chile – France
Production: Cangrejo Films
Stink Eye (Malmirada)
Cristina Sánchez Salamanca (Col)
Country of production: Colombia
Production: Continente Pictures
Moa
Marcel Beltrán (Cub)
Country(ies) of production: Brazil - Cuba
Production: Mediocielo Films
Malena Again (Otra Vez Malena)
Lisandra López Fabé (Cub)
Country of production: Cuba - France
Production: Iwa Pele
Roberto Y Los Comediantes (Roberto And The Puppeteers)
Verónica Font Alfaro (Spa)
Country(ies) of production: Spain - Colombia - Germany
Production: Producciones Doble Banda
Three Black Nights (Tres Noches Negras)
Theo Court (Chil)
Country(ies) of production: Spain - Chile
Production: El Viaje Films.
