The producers of festival-winning titles Lamb, Holly and Our Mothers are among those selected for European Film Promotion’s (EFP) Producers On The Move programme, which showcases rising talent and fosters international co-productions.

Some 20 European producers have been selected for the 2024 EFP programme, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Scroll down for full list

The group will take part in a programme that aims to foster international co-productions, share experiences and create professional networks. The Pre-Festival online programme, starts today and runs until 3 May, and includes speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions. The producers will then meet in person during Cannes from May 16 to 20 and for a programme including case studies, social events and an extensive promotional campaign.

The selected participants have already been behind a number of award-winning films. Lina Flint produced Gustav Möller’s The Guilty, which won Sundance’s Audience Award in 2019 and was shortlisted for the Oscars.

French producer Delphine Schmit, whose short film Across the Waters by Viv Li is screening in the short film competition at this year’s Cannes, is behind Love According to Dalva by Emmanuelle Nicot, which triumphed at Belgium’s 2024 Magritte Awards and picked up seven prizes including Best Film, and Our Mothers by Cesar Diaz, which won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 2019.

Other prize-winners are Katharina Posch, who produced 2013 Rotterdam Tiger Award winner Soldier Jane by Daniel Hoesl, and Sara Nassim, who was behind 2021 Un Certain Regard title Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson.

Ireland’s Evan Horan joins this year’s EFP intake, having produced Oddity by Damian McCarthy, which won the Midnighter Audience Award at SXSW 2024.

Meanwhile, Elisa Heene from Belgium produced Fien Troch’s Venice prize winning Holly.

Producers On The Move 2024

Katharina Posch (Austria)

Elisa Heene (Belgium /Flanders)

Kalin Kalinov (Bulgaria)

Tibor Keser (Croatia)

Tonia Mishiali (Cyprus)

Kristýna Michálek Květová (Czech Republic)

Lina Flint (Denmark)

Delphine Schmit (France)

Fabian Driehorst (Germany)

Maria Kontogianni (Greece)

Sara Nassim (Iceland)

Evan Horan (Ireland)

Giedrė Žickytė (Lithuania)

Katarzyna Ozga (Luxembourg)

Angela Nestorovska (North Macedonia)

Anita Rehoff Larsen (Norway)

Isabel Machado (Portugal)

Dragana Jovović (Serbia)

Wanda Adamík Hrycová (Slovak Republic)

Eva Åkergren (Sweden)

