Finance, production and sales company Fifth Season has laid off 30 people “as a result of the ongoing dispute between the AMPTP and WGA & SAG-AFTRA”.

It remained unclear at time of writing which departments were affected also it is understood this does not involve department heads and may impact staffers in offices around the world.

The company, which is 80%-owned by South Korean giant CJ ENM, went through a redundancy round in spring when it laid off eight employees.

The ongoing dual Hollywood strikes have virtually brought production to a standstill, although some independent productions have been able to move ahead or wrap production through SAG-AFTRA interim agreements.

“Today we made the difficult decision to reduce Fifth Season’s headcount due to the impact on our business operations as a result of the ongoing dispute between the AMPTP and WGA & SAG-AFTRA,” said a Fifth Season spokesperson.

“This resulted in the loss of 30 positions across executive and administrative roles, approximately 12% of our workforce. Our team is extraordinary and the reduction of staff by even one individual, let alone many, is heartbreaking.

“We are hopeful the growing financial, creative, and emotional toll of these strikes can be curtailed with a swift resolution and that every person in our industry can return to the business we are all passionate about: storytelling. We will emerge from this period well-positioned and ready to return to producing great films and television series.”–