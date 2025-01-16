Tandem Films has pre-bought French distribution rights for Canadian filmmaker Jeremy Comte’s directorial debut, Canada and Ghana-set drama thriller Paradise.

Film Constellation represents sales on the title, which recently wrapped principal photography between Quebec and Ghana.

In the wake of his father’s disappearance at sea, a young Ghanaian is drawn into a world of street gangs and deception. Meanwhile, in Quebec, a man discovers his mother’s relationship with a sailor, who may hold the key to finding his father.

Newcomers Daniel Atsu Hukporti and Joey Boivin-Desmeules star in the leading roles.

Paradise is produced by Entract Studios’ Tim Ringuette (Canada), EMAfilms’ Anne-Marie Gelinas (Canada), Constellation Productions’ Fabien Westerhoff (UK-France) and executive produced by Elevation Pictures’ Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan, with the support of Telefilm Canada, SODEC, Eurimages and the Quebec provincial and Canadian federal tax credit programs, in coproduction with Arte France Cinema.

The script is written by Will Niava and Comte. Montréal-based filmmaker Comte’s previous credits include short film Fauve, which was Oscar-nominated for best live-action short in 2019, and won prizes at Sundance and Toronto.

Elevation Pictures will release Paradise in Canada, with Entract Films handling the release in Quebec.

Tandem Films’ recent French releases include Motel Destino directed by Karim Ainouz, Grand Tour from Miguel Gomes and The Teachers’ Lounge by Ilker Çatak.

“Paradise beautifully intertwines the emotionally charged story of two young men, seemingly worlds apart, whose paths will collide against all odds,” said Westerhoff of Constellation Productions, the production arm of Film Constellation. “With the same precision that he demonstrated in his previous work, Jérémy has crafted a gripping and thought-provoking tale of human vulnerability, trust, and the search for belonging across cultures and continents.”