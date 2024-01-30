Last Stop: Rocafort St, the next genre film directed by Spanish director Luis Prieto, who has mostly developed his career in the US, has been acquired by Film Factory and will be introduced to buyers at this year’s European Film Market.

Filmax will release the film in Spain this summer.

Produced by Showrunner Films and Nostromo Pictures, Last Stop: Rocafort St stars Natalia Azahara, Javier Gutiérrez and Valèria Sorolla, a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2022.

The film is about a woman assigned to work in a quiet Barcelona subway station called Rocafort. When she discovers it is the location of an urban legend that claims many people have died there in strange circumstances over the years, she asks for help from a former policeman to discover the truth.

Prieto’s credits include the English-language titles Shattered, starring Cameron Monaghan, Kidnap, starring Halle Berry, and the documentary The Disunited States of America. He has also directed episodes of TV series including White Lines and Z-Nation.

Showrunner Films was founded by Film Factory CEO Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla and has credits including Daniel Benmayor’s Xtremo for Netflix. “We are convinced Last Stop: Rocafort St. will have a wide international reach,” said Canales. “This movie will confirm that the [horror] genre is back in fashion.’

Leading Spanish outfit Nostromo Pictures has also worked with Netflix producing Marçal Forés’ Through My Window, and Escape, the new film from Buried director Rodrigo Cortés, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, for the streamer.