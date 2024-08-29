Over 50 international journalists have signed a message criticising the lack of press access to major talent at this year’s Venice Film Festival, stating that “cinema journalism is at risk of extinction”.

The 500-word statement states that several world premiere titles at this year’s festival are giving no press interviews at all, which “puts in jeopardy an entire category of journalists, particularly freelancers, who with their passionate and relentless work often help in the success of films”.

The statement was originally posted by Italian freelance journalist Marco Consoli in a Facebook group he established in 2020 called International Film Festivals Journalists.

The group currently numbers over 700 people, including journalists, publicists and festival programmers.

The message states that the lack of press access is “shocking and deeply concerning. We ask to change this policy that has long contaminated all the major festivals and to return to offering interview junkets to the press at film festivals”.

This year’s Venice has several stars in attendance, especially compared to last year’s edition which was affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US.

Several high-profile talents are only making brief visits to Venice before their titles head to Telluride or Toronto following Lido premieres.

Screen understands for some films that have yet to secure distribution deals in major territories, their respective sales agents have opted to hold back press access until those deals have been signed.

Jonathan Rutter, director of film at UK-based Premier PR, said he understood the frustrations of the journalists.

“I’m very conscious of what people have to spend to get here,” said Rutter. “We’re conscious of looking after the people who pay money to come to festivals.”

He acknowledged that without press attendance there is the risk that “festivals fall apart, which is the last thing anyone wants”.

Rutter said the issue of press access to top talent has “been bubbling for a while. This has been happening for a few years, and it’s definitely happening more and more. It has hit a critical mass.”

The reasons are complex and inconsistent, he added. “It’s not like there’s a pattern as to why people are not doing so many interviews.”

These reasons include an evolution in some sales agents’ strategies, with certain films holding out for a global rights deal through a major company.

He also said that if films are not sold when they arrive at a festival, there are two reasons why press junkets are a challenge.

“One is that in the end you always want the local distributor to drive the bus. That distributor should be deciding their local strategy and who gets access and who doesn’t, rather than be presented with something further down the line.”

“The other thing is the cost,” he added. “When you come to a festival with big stars, to put on a proper junket is not cheap. That money has to come from somewhere, [which is difficult] if there’s nobody to offset that cost because there are no distributors attached.”

The topic was raised by a German journalist at yesterday’s jury press conference, who asked why there were “no press junkets” at this year’s festival.

Artistic director Alberto Barbera responded that he was “not aware of this situation” but that it doesn’t concern “the bulk of the line-up”.

“There’s nothing we can do,” continued Barbera. “I can try and make pressure but there’s no way the festival can force the press officers of the distributors to release interviews if they don’t want to.

“I’ll try and understand better what it’s all about. I’ll see if there’s something we can do about it.”

This year’s Venice has accredited some 2,900 media professionals. Lack of direct junket access means many journalists are restricted to the press conferences held by many films and series at the festival, as the sole opportunity to engage with leading talent.

Screen has contacted the festival for comment on the issue.

The Competition gets underway with Pablo Larrain’s Maria this evening (August 29), after it was picked up for the US by Netflix last night.