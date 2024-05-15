Film Mode has acquired international sales rights to the action adventure Decade Of The Dead which received its market screening debut in Cannes this week.

Sean Patrick Thomas, Shane Johnson, Jenna Leigh Green, Corsica Wilson, and Marissa Merrill star in the story, set 10 years after the apocalypse as a group of bounty hunters seek refuge on a tropical island ruled by a deranged cult leader.

Adam Deyoe and Fairai Branscombe Richmond directed Decade Of The Dead from a screenplay Loren Semmens and Adam Deyoe. Semmens, Bryan Spicer, and Joel Michaely produced.

Clay Epstein and his team are showing a promo reel to buyers.

Epstein negotiated the deal with Andrew van den Houten of 79th & Broadway Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

Film Mode’s Cannes sales roster includes Ernesto Díaz Espinosa’s action title Diablo, which is in post and stars Scott Adkins as a released prisoner who seeks to fulfil a promise and kidnaps a gangster’s daughter. Marko Zaror also stars.