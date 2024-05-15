Film Mode Entertainment has closed a raft of deals on its elevated genre films The Last Stop In Yuma County and The Keeper as sales talks continue here.

Francis Galluppi’s Yuma County has sold to the UK (Arrow Films), France (Jokers), Germany (Pandastorm), Scandinavia (Smile), Spain (Yoda Films), Benelux (Premiere TV Distribution), and airlines (Ricochet Digital Media).

Richard Brake, Jim Cummings, and Jocelin Donahue star in the story about a traveling knife salesman stranded at an isolated rest stop who unwittingly walks into a violent hostage situation. Well Go USA holds North American rights.

Randy Couture starrer The Keeper has sold in Latin America (Alpha Filmes), Middle East (ECS Film Distribution), Poland (Galapagos Films), Turkey (Siyah Beyaz Movies), India (Dimension Pictures), and Germany (Lighthouse Home Entertainment).

Colton Tran directed the story of friends filming a true crime documentary at a secluded campsite who unleash a curse. Mike Manning and Bonnie Aarons round out the key cast.