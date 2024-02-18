Film Mode has notched up sales in key territories led by the UK and Germany on horror mystery #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead which screens in the market tomorrow [Monday Feb 19].

Jade Pettyjohn and JoJo Siwa star in the tale of college friends who rent a home for a weekend music festival and start to die one by one in a series of murders corresponding to the Seven Deadly Sins.

Marcus Dunstan from the Saw franchise directed and also stars alongside John Baldecchi from Happy Death Day.

Clay Epstein and his Film Mode sales team have closed deals in Germany and Benelux (Splendid), UK (Bohemia), Middle East (Falcon), Poland (Forum Film), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Philippines (Pioneer), and Bangladesh (Jamuna Group).

Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum wrote the screenplay to All My Friends Are Dead, which will open in North America later this year through Cineverse.

The film was fully financed by Banc of California and Budding Equity, among others, and is the first to be produced under a $15m 10-title co-financing deal between Cineverse and Roundtable Entertainment.

Producers are John Baldecchi, Sarah Donnelly, Kirk Shaw, and Stephanie Rennie, with Dominic Ianno, Jason Resnick, Suraj Gohill and Dan Rubin as executive producers alongside Cineverse’s Chris McGurk, Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, and Brad Miska.

The ensemble cast includes Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Justin Derickson, Julian Haig, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith and Michaella Russell.