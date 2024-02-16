As the EFM gets underway Film Movement has snapped up North American rights from The Match Factory to the period dramedy Sisi & I starring current Oscar nominee Sandra Huller.

The Match Factory has also licensed rights in Australia & New Zealand (Palace Entertainment), France (Kinovista), South Korea (Andamiro), Italy (Movies Inspired), Benelux (September Films), Israel (Lev Cinemas), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), and Ukraine (Traffic Films).

Frauke Finsterwalder’s feature premiered at the Berlinale last year and sees Huller play Countess Irma Grafin, the lady-in-waiting to Empress Elisabeth of Austria played by Susanne Wolff.

Film Movement is planning a theatrical release this year followed by a digital and home entertainment roll-out.

Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement president, negotiated the deal with Laura Nacher of The Match Factory and called Huller “one of Germany’s greatest treasures”.

Rosenberg added, “Now, her Oscar nomination for Anatomy Of A Fall and her starring role in a best International Film nominee [The Zone Of Interest] are bringing her new fans in North America who will enjoy seeing her in this delightful film.”

Film Movement’s recent acquisitions include Argentinian director Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, Bertrand Bonello’s drama Coma, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s triple Goya winner 20,000 Species Of Bees, and Maciek Hamela’s Ukrainian war documentary In The Rearview.