Film Movement and library streaming service Kanopy have jointly acquired North American rights to Sundance selection Eternal You.

Hans Block and Moritz Rieswieck’s documentary explores AI start-ups that connect with the dead through digital doppelgangers.

The film played Thessaloniki and San Francisco International Film Festival and was named best scientific documentary at Docville in Belgium.

Eternal You will receive a limited theatrical release in early 2025 and Kanopy will be the exclusive streaming platform.

Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg and Kanopy general manager Jason Tyrrell announced the acquisition on Friday. Dogwoof represented rights.

“As AI continues to transform our lives, sometimes we need to ask, ‘should we let it?’,” said Rosenberg. “Hans and Morris have crafted an absorbing, affecting documentary that approaches this digital frontier with objectivity, and promises to give audiences a great deal to contemplate.”

Tyrrell said AI was “an essential conversation for libraries and classrooms to participate in as we trek further into this new frontier”.