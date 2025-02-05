The UK’s Film Seekers is launching sales on English-language, Thailand-set kidnapping thriller Crushed from UK director Simon Rumley, ahead of the EFM.
Crushed recently wrapped principal photography after a four-week shoot in Bangkok.
A British pastor and his family’s faith and resilience is tested when their young daughter is kidnapped, and embark on a desperate search with local authorities to find her.
The film stars Steve Oram, Sahajak Boonthanakit and French-Thai newcomer, Margaux Dietrich. The UK’s Tom Waller produces.
Rumley is a renowned filmmaker on the genre circuit, winning best feature film and director at Fantastic Fest for The Living And The Dead and best director at FrightFest for Fashionista.
