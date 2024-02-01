Film4 will continue to be run as an independent unit within UK broadcaster Channel 4, despite changes announced earlier this week to Channel4’s commissioning structure.

Ollie Madden, who took over as Film4 director from Daniel Battsek in 2022, will continue reporting to Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon.

Screen has confirmed the Film4 film production division will continue to have a separate financial reporting structure from Channel 4 commissioning.

Screen also understands a ‘digital first’ strategy launched on Monday January 28 by Channel 4 does not apply to Film4, due to the differences between film and TV distribution models. Film4 will remain committed to theatrical releases; while Channel 4 looks for opportunities to grow its digital offering on suitable projects.

The changes to the commissioning structure, announced on Monday, have been designed to strengthen both TV drama and film commissioning, by encouraging talent to work across both teams. Channel 4 would not confirm whether or not commissioners from Film4 would work on Channel 4 projects and vice versa.

Channel 4 announced on Monday it will reduce its headcount by 18%, resulting in around 200 redundancies and the closure of approximately 40 unfilled roles.

Detailed consultations have begun across the Channel 4 business including Film4, in advance of any redundancies.

It is understood employees were told on Monday, January 29 that those whose roles would be affected by the proposed restructuring would be notified within 48 hours. The consultation process began on January 29 and is expected to last for at least 45 days, according to Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.

Channel 4 will also be moving out of its headquarters on Horseferry Road in London in the next few years, and is aiming to find a new office space in central London. It is not yet confirmed whether Film4 will remain in the same physical site as Channel 4 after the move.

The Film4 channel will be unaffected by the structural changes, continuing to broadcast recent and back catalogue titles for free.

Film4’s production arm has had a successful last few years, with titles including Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, which won four Baftas including outstanding British film, and was nominated for eight Oscars; and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, both of which feature in the 2024 awards season.