Horror has been top of the shopping list for many buyers at this year’s Filmart, which has been more focussed in terms of attendees but no less busy as visitors filled the market hall.

“I can sense that has been smaller than the last few years, although it is still very busy,” said Joy Kim, manager of international sales at South Korean film production and distribution company Showbox.

“We’ve seen buyers with an increased interest in genre movies such as horror, which is cost-efficient in many aspects compared to larger-scale, blockbusters.”

More than 750 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions are showcasing their latest products and services and more than 7,500 visitors from around the world are anticipated to attend.

However, the convention centre might not tell the whole story as some are choosing to meet off-site – a decision that brings its own challenges.

“As some of the sellers are not taking market booths at Filmart, it is more difficult for buyers as they have to run back and forth between the market and outside venues,” said Grace Chan, head of distribution at Hong Kong-based Entertaining Power.

“How to bring the audience back to the cinemas is a common problem for buyers and distributors in the region, from South Korea, Japan to Australia and Southeast Asia,” she added of the wider issues.

“One shared message as I talked to people was the need for hidden-gems – films that can save the box office,” added Kim.

Celine Rei, international sales manager at UK-based Anton, reiterated the interest shown in acquiring horror – especially from Southeast Asia – and said the appetite for European and US films was strong.

“We all know Asia has been challenging for the past few years but you only have to see how many sales agents are here at the market to see the appetite is still there,” said Rei. “People are looking for films with a strong concept that creates an event.”

“We have many scheduled meetings with buyers from Asia, especially those who didn’t attend Berlinale’s EFM,” said Desmond Yang, director of international sales and distribution at Hong Kong’s Mandarin Vision. He was one a select number of sellers from Asia who attended the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin last month.

“It’s a busier Filmart for us as we have high-profile projects such as Chen Yu-hsun’s A Foggy Tale and Shu Qi’s directorial feature debut Girl. Both films are in post-production so the buyers are cautious but did express keen interests. We don’t expect to close deals in Hong Kong but look forward to a fruitful market in Cannes.”

The market continues until March 20.

Silvia Wong and Daisy King contributed to this report