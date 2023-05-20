Spanish sales company Filmax has boarded coming of age drama Rita, the directorial debut of leading Spanish actress Paz Vega, which is currently in production.

Rita is produced by Marta Velasco and Gonzalo Bendala at Aralan Films in association with Oda Films, with the participation of Andalusian pubcaster Canal Sur Radio y Televisión.

The film follows 7-year Rita and her 5-year old brother Lolo from a working class family as the whole country goes crazy over the European football championships, with Spain in the quarter-finals.

“The project is touching. We loved it from the first moment we read it. It emanates reality, tenderness and emotion,” said Filmax head of international Ivan Díaz.

Vega’s credits include Julio Medem’s Sex and Lucía, Pedro Almodóvar Talk To Her and Netflix series Kaleidoscope.

Vega added: “I want to express my view of the world from behind the camera in this project. I really hope this film touches the viewers’ hearts and although it is set in a specific time and place, this journey of initiation is, I believe, universal”.

Vega is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.