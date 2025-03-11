Filmfest Hamburg is to host industry platform European Work in Progress (EWIP) and the International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) for the first time as part of an expansion of its industry programme.

Both events previously took place during the Film Festival Cologne. They will form part of Hamburg’s next festival edition from September 25 to October 4, 2025.

Hamburg has also appointed film producer Fabian Massah as its new head of Industry Days, replacing Faysel Omer.

EWIP is a highly regarded independent industry event focused on European and German films that targets international sales agents, TV broadcasters, festivals and distributors. The IFDS is aimed at professionals working in international film distribution. Both are organised under the direction of film distributor Torsten Frehse of Neue Visionen.

Hamburg said it will continue and further develop its established industry programmes, including the conference strand Explorer Konferenz, #Atelier25 and the young talent initiative Encourage.

The Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days are scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3.

Malika Rabahallah, festival director of Filmfest Hamburg, said: “By expanding our industry programme, we can now offer real added value to all target groups, from producers, distributors, world sales agents and festival curators to up-and-coming filmmakers.”

Torsten Frehse said: “EWIP has had seven successful editions and has now become a key fixture in the European industry calendar. IFDS has quickly established itself in just three years… We are looking forward to taking this big step together.”