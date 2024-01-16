Berlin-based Films Boutique has taken on sales for Bulgarian director Milko Lazarov’sTarika.

Lazarov’s previous film Aga closed the Berlinale in 2018, playing out of competition and was selected as the Bulgarian entry for the Oscars. His debut, 2013’s Alienation, played in Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori.

Shot on 35mm, the film centres on a young girl living with her father and her grandmother in a small hut near the border far away from the local village. Marked by her “butterfly wings”, a rare bone condition she inherited from her mother, the girl has been the source of the community’s superstition forever. When the local cattle are struck down by a mysterious disease, fear starts spreading among the villagers.

Bulgaria’s Red Carpet is producing as a co-production with Germany’s 42film, Amour Fou Luxembourg and ZDF/Arte. The film should be ready in May 2024.

Tarika stars Vesela Valcheva, Zachari Baharov, Ivan Barnev, Ivan Savov and Christos Stergioglou. The screenplay is by Lazarov, Ekaterina Churilova and Simeon Ventsislavov

Backing comes from the Bulgarian National Film Centre, Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Film Fund Luxembourg and Creative Europe MEDIA.