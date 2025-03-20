Films Boutique has acquired international rights to Ira Sachs’ Peter Hujar’s Day starring Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall.

Peter Hujar’s Day world premiered at Sundance and had its international premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

The film marks the second collaboration between Berlin-based Films Boutique and Ira Sachs after 2012’s Keep The Lights On.

SBS, a regular collaborator of Ira Sachs, was involved in Peter Hujar’s Day on the sales side at an early stage. Sideshow and Janus Films acquired North American rights just before Berlin.

Peter Hujar’s Day is based on a recorded conversation in 1974 between photographer Peter Hujar, played by Whishaw, and writer Linda Rosenkrantz (Hall). The film takes place in an apartment over the course of one day and sees Hujar, a key figure in New York’s cultural scene of the 1970s and 1980s, describing his interactions with the likes of Allen Ginsberg and Susan Sontag, as well as the challenges of living on limited financial resources in 1970s New York.

“There are very few films that depict the life of an artist in a way that is easy to connect to,” suggested Films Boutique COO and head of acquisitions Gabor Greiner.

“In Peter Hujar’s Day Ira Sachs masterfully manages to bring to life a complex yet attaching character with some simple strokes of a brush and beautiful aesthetics.”