Nicolas Philibert has added Averroes & Rosa Parks and The Typewriter And Other Headaches to a triptych of feature documentaries that kicked off with Berlin Golden Bear winner On The Adamant.

Les Films du Losange has French rights and is handling sales for both titles. It will start talking to buyers at Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-vous in January.

Averroes & Rosa Parks is named after two units in the Esquirol Hospital, part of the same Paris Central Psychiatric Group as portrayed in On The Adamant. The film focuses on individual interviews and meetings between caregivers and patients to spotlight the different forms of mental health care used and give viewers a glimpse into the unique worlds of those giving and receiving treatment. The film is completed.

The Typewriter And Other Headaches, now in post is the third and final film in the triptych. It brings audiences into the homes of some of the protagonists from both On the Adamant and Averroes & Rosa Parks during visits led by their caregivers.

France’s TS Productions, which co-produced On The Adamant with Japan’s Longride, is also producing the next two films. The Paris-based company produced Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire and Anna Novions’s Marguerite’s Theorem.

On The Adamant has been sold to more than 40 territories including Kino Lorber in the US, Curzon in the UK and Ireland, Madman for Australia and New Zealand, Traffic Films in Ukraine, Falcon in Indonesia and Mars Production in Turkey.