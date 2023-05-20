Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has reported a raft of business on its Cannes slate led by a major deal with the TelevisaUnivision’s ViX platform on rom-com A Boyfriend For My Wife (Un Novio Para Mi Mujer).

The streamer is building its nascent pipeline after launching in 2022 and acquired US and Spanish-speaking Latin American rights to Laura Mana’s completed Spanish remake of the Argentinian smash starring Belen Cuesta, Hugo Silva and Diego Martin. AMC has acquired the film for Eastern Europe, Kinologistica for CIS, and Anuvu for airlines.

In other new deals Paraguay-Argentina found footage horror Do Not Enter (No Entres) from Hugo Cardozo, the Paraguayan genre ace behind Morgue, has gone to ProgramStore for France and French-speaking territories, and to Nashe Kino for CIS.

Rud will show the first promo on Monday ahead of an evening market screening of Boogeyman: The Origin Of The Myth at Marché genre hub Fantastic Pavilion. Do Not Enter is the first in a three-film production deal between FilmSharks and Cardozo’s HJ Production.

FilmSharks has licensed German-speaking territories to Little Dream Pictures for Nuno Beato’s recent Goya nominee and 2022 Annecy selection My Grandfather’s Demons (Os Demonios do Meu Avo).

Filmin has acquired all rights for Spain on Lucas Combina’s true crime thriller A Singular Crime (Un Crimen Argentino) produced by WarnerMedia and starring Darío Grandinetti (Wild Tales).