South Korean sales agency Finecut has secured international sales rights to Hong Sangsoo’s A Traveler’s Needs, which stars Isabelle Huppert and is set to premiere in Competition at the Berlinale.

It marks the third collaboration between French actress Huppert and Korean filmmaker Hong after In Another Country, which played in Competition at Cannes 2012, and Claire’s Camera, which was shown in the Special Screenings section of Cannes in 2017.

Announcing its selection for the Berlinale today, artistic director Carlo Chatrian described the film as a “light but piercing take on human relationships”.

It follows a woman, played by Huppert, who becomes a French teacher for two Korean women after finding herself with no money or means of supporting herself, drinking makkeolli (Korean rice wine) for daily comfort. The film features a mixture of Korean, English and French dialogue.

The cast also includes Lee Hyeyoung and Kwon Haehyo, who both previously starred in Hong’s Walk Up and The Novelist’s Film. The latter played in Competition at the Berlinale in 2022 and won the grand jury prize Silver Bear.

A Traveler’s Needs marks the seventh film by Hong to compete for the Golden Bear, beginning with Night And Day in 2008 and including The Woman Who Ran, which won best director in 2020, and Introduction, which won best screenplay in 2021. Last year, Hong’s In Water played in the Encounters section of the festival.

His latest is produced by Jeonwonsa Film Co. Sales for French-speaking territories, Germany and Romania are handled by Paris-based Les Films Du Camelia.

Huppert was due to receive the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlinale in 2022 but could not attend as she had tested positive for Covid-19 so will accept the award in-person at this year’s festival, which runs February 15-25.