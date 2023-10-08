South Korea’s Finecut has closed sales of fantasy romance feature Secret: Untold Melody in several key territories across Asia.

The film has sold to CIS (Capella Films), Inflight (Encore Inflight), Japan (The Klockworx), Philippines (VIVA Networks), Singapore, Malaysia, including Brunei (Purple Plan Pte), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Thailand (GDH 559). A local release is planned for 2024.

The time-travel romance follows a promising pianist and a mysterious music student who meet each other in an old practice room with a hidden secret.

Directed by Seo You-min (Recalled), the film stars Doh Kyung-soo (Swing Kids) – also known as D.O. from K-pop group EXO – and Won Jin-a from Netflix series Hellbound.

The deals were revealed at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan, where the project was first launched last year and will receive its festival premiere at Hawaii International Film Festival, which begins on October 12.

It is an adaptation of the 2007 Taiwan hit film Secret, which starred Jay Chou and Gwei Lun-mei, and won the outstanding Taiwanese film of the year at the Golden Horse Awards.

The remake is produced by Hive Media Corp, the Seoul-based production company whose credits include Inside Men and Deliver Us From Evil, and is co-produced by Higround.

Also on Finecut’s slate is Korean vigilante action film Brave Citizen, which has landed deals ahead of its local release on October 25, and high school drama Victory, on which sales have been launched at the ACFM this week.