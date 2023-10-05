South Korean sales agency Finecut has boarded international sales of high school drama Victory and will launch the title at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan this week.

It marks the latest feature of Korean director Park Beom-su, known for his 2014 debut Red Carpet, and stars Lee Hye-ri (aka Hyeri) of K-pop group Girl’s Day and Park Se-wan of 2022 feature Life Is Beautiful.

They play two high school girls who create a cheerleading club to pursue their love for dance but soon find themselves cheering for an underdog football team on a remote island. The cast also includes rising actor Lee Jeong-ha of Disney+ action series Moving.

It is produced by Seoul-based Annapurna Films, headed by Lee Anna, the producer of 2011 box office hit Sunny.

Victory is in post-production and an exclusive first promo of the film will be shared with buyers at Finecut’s booth during the ACFM, which runs October 7-10.

The film is presented by Mindmark, an IP company under the Shinsegae Group, known for its involvement as financier and Korean distributor in recent films such as Love Reset, Honey Sweet, I Want To Know Your Parents, and Decibel.

Also on Finecut’s slate is FAQ, which is also produced by Annapurna, and Delivery – both of which will screen in the Vision strand of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF, October 4-13).

Finecut is also handling two of acclaimed auteur Hong Sangsoo’s latest films, In Our Day and In Water, which will be presented in BIFF’s Icon section. Both films premiered earlier this year, as the closing night title of Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and in the Berlinale’s Encounters section respectively.

Further films on Finecut’s slate include upcoming titles A Normal Family by Hur Jin-ho, which premiered at Toronto; Kim Tae-yang’s Mimang, also shown at Toronto; A Brave Citizen starring Shin Hae-sun of Collectors; and action comedy The Desperate Chase.