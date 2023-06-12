Finnish financing, production and distribution outfit Aurora Studios Group has appointed Teea Hyytiä as its new CEO, and she will take up the position on November 26.

Hyytiä replaces Petri Kemppinen who has served as Aurora’s CEO since summer 2021. He will leave the company in October to pursue other opportunities in the industry.

Hyytiä has extensive experience in the film and television sector starting at Finland’s public broadcaster YLE and then MTV Oy. For the past 22 years, Hyytiä has managed production company Jarowski Finland Oy, part of the Banijay Group. Her credits there as executive producer include Maria Kallio, Shadow Lines and Onneli And Anneli.

‘You rarely see a job offer that interests, inspires and challenges you all at the same time. The growth of Aurora Studios and their journey in the Finnish production company scene until this day has been exceptional. I’m really excited to join Aurora’s professional team,” said Hyytiä.

“I’m so happy to have an experienced film and television professional like Teea to lead the growth and internationalisation of Aurora Studios,” added Ari Tolppanen, Aurora’s chairman of the board.

Aurora works across financing, development, production and distribution for both film and TV. Its distribution arm Cinemanse’s recent releases include Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Worst Person In The World; the company will release sven Finnish titles this year. On the production side, its titles include The Bubble and The Worst Idea Ever. Aurora boosted its production potential by acquiring Helsinki-filmi in 2021.

The company also manages the $14.5m (13.5m) Finnish Impact Film Fund, which invests not only in domestic projects but also in international films and drama series that have a key Finnish element.