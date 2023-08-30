The Finnish Film Affair (FFA), Helsinki International Film Festival’s industry strand, has unveiled the line-up for its market showcase of Nordic films and Finnish series running September 20-22.
Among the 31 projects selected is Jenni Toivoniemi’s comedy Butterflies, the director’s second feature after Games People Play which was also presented at the FFA.
Also being showcased is Jon Blåhed’s new feature Raptures; Erol Mintaş’ Earth Song; Ester Martin Bergsmark’s Land Of Ferns; and Marika Harjusaari’s The Mire from the producer of Hatching.
Highlights from the series selection include Supporting Actor, produced by Max Malka at Endemol Shine Finland, and The Crashing, produced by Pilvi Waltzer at Bufo.
The projects will compete for three prizes, selected by a jury of industry professionals.
Sitting on the jury for best fiction and Nordic projects is Franziska Bioh, acquisitions manager at MUBI; Steve Gravestock, former senior programmer for Toronto International Film Festival; and Josef Kullengård, head of industry at Göteborg Film Festival.
The jury for best documentary project comprises Oleksandra Kravchenko, producer at Moon Man; Mita Suri, film programme producer at Sheffield Doc/Fest; and Debra Zimmerman, executive director at Women Make Movies.
The FFA also announced further panels including case study sessions of the upcoming Finnish-Swedish SkyShowtime series Codename: Annika; a masterclass with XYZ Films on the rise of Nordic genre content; and a session about the Nostradamus report of Göteborg Film Festival.
Previously announced was the opening of the programme with Teemu Nikki’s Death Is A Problem For The Living while the participants for the Nordic Flair training programme are yet to be confirmed.
Finnish Film Affair projects 2023
Fiction in Development
Earth Song, dir. Erol Mintaş, Sons of Lumière / Elemag Pictures
The Elf (Tonttu), dirs, Joonas Berghäll & Hannes Vartiainen / Oktober Oy / Rein Film
The Kidnapping Of A President (Kyyditys), dir. Samuli Valkama, TACK Films / Bionaut Films / Beo Starling
Land Of Ferns (Ormbunkslandet), dir. Ester Martin Bergsmark, Garagefilm International / Aamu Film Company / Achtung Panda!
The Mire (Suonsilmä), dir. Marika Harjusaari, Silva Mysterium Oy
Swedish Bomb (Svensk bomb), Whatevergroup Oy
Will-o’-the-Wisp (Virvatuli), dir. Hanna Västinsalo, Thinkseed Films
7 P.M. On A Sunday, dir. Sevgi Eker, Helsinki-filmi Oy
Fiction in Progress
Apple Thieves (Omenavarkaat), dir. Samppa Batal, Cinerain
Butterflies (Perhoset), dir. Jenni Toivoniemi, Tekele Productions Oy
Itty Bitty Princess (Prinsessa Pikkiriikki), dir. Lauri Maijala, Helsinki-filmi Oy
The Missile (Ohjus), dir. Miia Tervo, Elokuvayhtiö Komeetta / Stellar Film
Raptures (Rörelser), dir. Jon Blåhed, Iris Film AB / Rabbit Films Oy
Nordic Selection
Glaspest, dir. Elina Sahlin, Makeriet
Grand Finale (Fullt Hus), dir. Sigurjon Kjartansson, Nyjar Hendur ehf
Lovable (Elskling), dir. Lilja Ingolfsdottir, Nordisk Film Production / Amarcord
Stranger (Fremmed), dir. Mads Hedegaard, Motor ApS / Proton Cinema / Mer Film
Documentaries in Progress and Development
The Art Of Reindeer Racing (Ohjastamisen taito), dir. Mervi Junkkonen, Illume Ltd / Ginestra Film AB
Grains Of Paradise, dirs. Jenni Kivistö & Jussi Rastas, Väki Films Oy, co-producers: Ellis Films / Pilumpiku Production
The Last Misfits By The Golden River (Maa), dir. Juho-Pekka Tanskanen, Danish Bear Productions Oy
Marotte, dir. Mari Mantela, Aurora Pictures
Neurotypes (Neurotype), dir. Maija Hirvonen, Mouka Filmi
Once Upon A Time In A Forest, dir. Virpi Suutari, Euphoria film
Showtime In Helsinki, dir. Arthur Franck, Polygraf
Truth.com, dir. Tonislav Hristov, Making Movies Oy
Series
The Boy Next Door, dir. Hannaleena Hauru, Aamu Film Company
The Crashing (Kolari), dir. Anna Äärelä, Oy Bufo Ab
Perfect Pitch (Kona!), dir. Lotta-Kaisa Riistakoski, Rabbit Films Ltd.
Supporting Actor (Kurjen kirous), dir. Niklas Lindgren, Endemol Shine Finland Oy
The Whorytale (Huorasatu), dirs. Malin Nyqvist & Oskari Sipola, Welhofilmi / Veli Studio
Opening film and market screenings
Death Is A Problem For The Living (Peluri - kuolema on elävien ongelma), dir. Teemu Nikki, It’s Alive Films
Family Time (Mummola), dir. Tia Kouvo, Aamu Film Company / Vilda Bomben / Film i Väst
Homecoming (Máhccan), dirs. Suvi West & Anssi Kömi, Vaski Filmi / Ten Thousand Images
Light Light Light (Valoa valoa valoa), dir. Inari Niemi, Lucy Loves Drama
