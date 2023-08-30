The Finnish Film Affair (FFA), Helsinki International Film Festival’s industry strand, has unveiled the line-up for its market showcase of Nordic films and Finnish series running September 20-22.

Among the 31 projects selected is Jenni Toivoniemi’s comedy Butterflies, the director’s second feature after Games People Play which was also presented at the FFA.

Also being showcased is Jon Blåhed’s new feature Raptures; Erol Mintaş’ Earth Song; Ester Martin Bergsmark’s Land Of Ferns; and Marika Harjusaari’s The Mire from the producer of Hatching.

Highlights from the series selection include Supporting Actor, produced by Max Malka at Endemol Shine Finland, and The Crashing, produced by Pilvi Waltzer at Bufo.

The projects will compete for three prizes, selected by a jury of industry professionals.

Sitting on the jury for best fiction and Nordic projects is Franziska Bioh, acquisitions manager at MUBI; Steve Gravestock, former senior programmer for Toronto International Film Festival; and Josef Kullengård, head of industry at Göteborg Film Festival.

The jury for best documentary project comprises Oleksandra Kravchenko, producer at Moon Man; Mita Suri, film programme producer at Sheffield Doc/Fest; and Debra Zimmerman, executive director at Women Make Movies.

The FFA also announced further panels including case study sessions of the upcoming Finnish-Swedish SkyShowtime series Codename: Annika; a masterclass with XYZ Films on the rise of Nordic genre content; and a session about the Nostradamus report of Göteborg Film Festival.

Previously announced was the opening of the programme with Teemu Nikki’s Death Is A Problem For The Living while the participants for the Nordic Flair training programme are yet to be confirmed.

Finnish Film Affair projects 2023

Fiction in Development

Earth Song, dir. Erol Mintaş, Sons of Lumière / Elemag Pictures

The Elf (Tonttu), dirs, Joonas Berghäll & Hannes Vartiainen / Oktober Oy / Rein Film

The Kidnapping Of A President (Kyyditys), dir. Samuli Valkama, TACK Films / Bionaut Films / Beo Starling

Land Of Ferns (Ormbunkslandet), dir. Ester Martin Bergsmark, Garagefilm International / Aamu Film Company / Achtung Panda!

The Mire (Suonsilmä), dir. Marika Harjusaari, Silva Mysterium Oy

Swedish Bomb (Svensk bomb), Whatevergroup Oy

Will-o’-the-Wisp (Virvatuli), dir. Hanna Västinsalo, Thinkseed Films

7 P.M. On A Sunday, dir. Sevgi Eker, Helsinki-filmi Oy

Fiction in Progress

Apple Thieves (Omenavarkaat), dir. Samppa Batal, Cinerain

Butterflies (Perhoset), dir. Jenni Toivoniemi, Tekele Productions Oy

Itty Bitty Princess (Prinsessa Pikkiriikki), dir. Lauri Maijala, Helsinki-filmi Oy

The Missile (Ohjus), dir. Miia Tervo, Elokuvayhtiö Komeetta / Stellar Film

Raptures (Rörelser), dir. Jon Blåhed, Iris Film AB / Rabbit Films Oy

Nordic Selection

Glaspest, dir. Elina Sahlin, Makeriet

Grand Finale (Fullt Hus), dir. Sigurjon Kjartansson, Nyjar Hendur ehf

Lovable (Elskling), dir. Lilja Ingolfsdottir, Nordisk Film Production / Amarcord

Stranger (Fremmed), dir. Mads Hedegaard, Motor ApS / Proton Cinema / Mer Film

Documentaries in Progress and Development

The Art Of Reindeer Racing (Ohjastamisen taito), dir. Mervi Junkkonen, Illume Ltd / Ginestra Film AB

Grains Of Paradise, dirs. Jenni Kivistö & Jussi Rastas, Väki Films Oy, co-producers: Ellis Films / Pilumpiku Production

The Last Misfits By The Golden River (Maa), dir. Juho-Pekka Tanskanen, Danish Bear Productions Oy

Marotte, dir. Mari Mantela, Aurora Pictures

Neurotypes (Neurotype), dir. Maija Hirvonen, Mouka Filmi

Once Upon A Time In A Forest, dir. Virpi Suutari, Euphoria film

Showtime In Helsinki, dir. Arthur Franck, Polygraf

Truth.com, dir. Tonislav Hristov, Making Movies Oy

Series

The Boy Next Door, dir. Hannaleena Hauru, Aamu Film Company

The Crashing (Kolari), dir. Anna Äärelä, Oy Bufo Ab

Perfect Pitch (Kona!), dir. Lotta-Kaisa Riistakoski, Rabbit Films Ltd.

Supporting Actor (Kurjen kirous), dir. Niklas Lindgren, Endemol Shine Finland Oy

The Whorytale (Huorasatu), dirs. Malin Nyqvist & Oskari Sipola, Welhofilmi / Veli Studio

Opening film and market screenings

Death Is A Problem For The Living (Peluri - kuolema on elävien ongelma), dir. Teemu Nikki, It’s Alive Films

Family Time (Mummola), dir. Tia Kouvo, Aamu Film Company / Vilda Bomben / Film i Väst

Homecoming (Máhccan), dirs. Suvi West & Anssi Kömi, Vaski Filmi / Ten Thousand Images

Light Light Light (Valoa valoa valoa), dir. Inari Niemi, Lucy Loves Drama