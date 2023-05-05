Fiona Lamptey has left her role as director of UK features at Netflix.

Netflix had no comment regarding her departure or a potential replacement.

The UK producer, who is understood to have left last week, joined Netflix in October 2020 as the first UK-based executive greenlighting UK features. Her remit was to develop films focused on UK productions and IP.

Netflix UK features made in her tenure have included Babak Anvari’s thriller I Came By starring George MacKay and Hugh Bonneville; Nathaniel Martello-White’s The Strays with Ashley Madekwe and Bukky Bakray; and Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder starring Florence Pugh, which scored 12 Bifa nominations and one win, and one Bafta nomination for outstanding British film.

Lamptey also greenlit Kibwe Tavares’ sci-fi The Kitchen, written by Joe Murtagh and Daniel Kaluuya, and produced by Kaluuya and Daniel Emmerson for DMC Film, which is now in post-production; Philip Martin’s Scoop, about Prince Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview, starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson, which is filming; and Nour Wazzi’s thriller Locked In, starring Rose Williams and Famke Janssen, produced by Nicky Bentham for Neon Films, in post.

Lamptey, who was named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2019 as a producer, is continuing to run her own firm Fruit Tree Media, which she launched in 2011 and which produced debbie tucker green’s ear for eye in 2021.

She previously worked in TV commissioning for Channel 4, and at Film4 as a production executive, where she was production manager on films including Kill List, Attack The Block and The Selfish Giant.

Lamptey did not respond to Screen’s request for comment.