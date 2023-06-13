British historical drama Firebrand is to open the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), which runs from June 30 to July 8.

Firebrand star Alicia Vikander, who plays Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII, in the Karim Aïnouz directed film, will attend the festival where she will be presented with the KVIFF President’s Award.

Vikander stars alongside Jude Law who plays an increasingly ailing and paranoid Henry VIII. Firebrand premiered in competition at Cannes last month.

Also receiving a Festival President´s Award this year is Scottish actor Ewan McGregor who will be at KVIFF to present his new film You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, in which he appears alongside his daughter Clara, who will also be a guest of this year’s festival.

You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, a road drama about a father trying to reconnect with his daughter after many years apart, world premiered at SXSW in March. Directed by Emma Westenberg, Clara McGregor is credited as a producer, as well as with the story alongside scriptwriter Ruby Caster and producer/actress Vera Bulder. Ewan McGregor is the film’s executive producer.