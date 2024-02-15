Arclight Films has released the first-look image of Simmons/Hamilton Productions’ survival thriller Deep Water starring Aaron Eckhart and Molly Belle Wright.

Renny Harlin (Die Hard, Cliffhanger, Deep Blue Sea) directs the story of a flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai that crash-lands in shark-infested waters, forcing the international passengers to overcome their differences and survive.

Ben Kingsley also stars in Deep Water, which is in post after wrapping production at the end of last year in New Zealand and Spain. The cast includes Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale, Li Wenhan from Chinese-Korean K-Pop group UNIQ, and Chinese actress Nashi.

Arclight Films’ Ying Ye, Gabba Post’s Neal Kingston, Aristos Films’ Grant Bradley and Dale Bradley, and Nostromo Pictures’ Adrian Guerra and Xavier Parache are producing.

Brian Beckmann and Ryan Hamilton of Arclight Films serve as executive producers alongside Vladimir Artemenko from Top Film Distribution, and Rob Van Norden and Johanna Harlin.