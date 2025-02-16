French sales outfit Ginger & Fed has unveiled a first look at EFM market title Gregory Gadebois in Les Miserables: The Story of Jean Valjean, Eric Besnard’s prequel to Victor Hugo’s legendary novel.

The film follows Valjean after he is released from prison embittered, ostracised and considered a danger to society until he meets a kind bishop whose humanity inspires him to become a better man.

Shooting kicked off in France in January and features a starry local cast including Bernard Campan, Isabelle Carré and Alexandra Lamy. It is Besnard’s follow-up to 2024 historical drama Louise Violet that also stars Gadebois and Lamy.

Mediawan-owned Radar Films produces, with France 3 cinema co-producing and backing from Ciné+, OCS, and HBO Max. Warner Bros. will release the film in France.