South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks has revealed a first look at supernatural thriller Gory: A Horror Tale, which it will introduce to buyers at the Asian Contents & Film Market in Busan this weekend.

The film is directed by Hong Won-ki, whose credits include 2020 series Goedam and its spin-off feature Urban Myths, horror anthologies based on popular Korean urban legends that feature K-pop idols.

The cast includes Yoo Jae-myung of period action film Harbin, which premiered at Toronto, and Moon Chae-Won of TV series Payback: Money And Power and features Fengshui and Mood Of The Day.

Also part of the ensemble is Solar of K-pop band Mamamoo, Seo Young-Hee (Toxic, Bedevilled), Cha Sun-Woo (Annapurna, Reply 1994), Choi Bo-Min, (Ghost Train), Son Ju-Yeon of K-pop band WJSN, Bae Su-Min of K-pop group Stayc and Seo Jisoo of K-pop band Lovelyz

The story follows several characters whose seemingly unrelated experiences are eerily similar within their intertwined relationships. They include an old man’s attempt to harm a village’s mystical guardian tree; an office worker obsessed with beauty who tampers with her neighbour’s packages; a mother who strikes deals with ghosts to get her daughter into medical school; a senior police officer insisting on handling a case alone despite his junior’s objections; and a college student seeking social media fame through horror exploration content.

The film is produced by Jerrygood Company and Zanybros, Hong’s company with videographer Kim Jun-hong that is the leading music video production company in South Korea and has shot more than 1,500 videos, helping popularise K-pop around the world.

Co-producer is CCM Factory and is presented by Michigan Venture Capital Co., Central Investment Partners Co., CCM Factory and Korea Credit Guarantee Fund. The feature is in post-production ahead of a planned release in 2025.