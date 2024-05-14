A first-look at Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry in sports drama Giant has been unveiled, with AGC Studios selling the title.

Production is underway in Leeds on the Rowan Athale-directed feature, with Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions producing alongside Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions out of the UK, and Stuart Ford of the US’s AGC Studios.

Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment has taken UK distribution rights.

The feature was originally scheduled to shoot all of its interiors in Malta, but AGC moved the entirety of production back to the UK, making Giant one of the first productions to relocate as a result of the UK’s Independent Film Tax Credit.

Giant is the true story of boxer Prince Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed’s rise from the working-class streets of Sheffield, bolstered by his discovery by a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer, all in the face of the Islamophobia and racism of 1980s and 90s Britain.