Searchlight has released the first trailer for James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet.

The film follows the musician during his early days in the build-up to his genre-defining performance at Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Other cast include Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton and Scoot McNairy.

A Complete Unknown is produced by Michael Bederman, Fred Berger, Bob Bookman, Chalamet, Alan Gasmer, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mangold, Andrew Rona and Jeff Rosen.

It will be released in the UK and Ireland in January, 2025.