Screen can reveal the exclusive first trailer for Black Dog, the debut feature of 2022 Screen Star of Tomorrow George Jaques.

The film has today been selected for its world premiere in the First Feature Competition at the BFI London Film Festival this October, competing for the Sutherland Award. The UK’s Independent Entertainment handles sales.

Jaques wrote the film alongside fellow 2022 Star Jamie Flatters, who leads the cast with newcomer Keenan Munn-Francis.

Inspired by Jaques’ and Flatters’ childhoods, Black Dog is billed as a highly personal road movie about love, sexuality and friendship. Nicholas Pinnock, 2023 Star Ruby Stokes, Paul Kaye, Amrita Acharia and Hattie Morahan round out the cast.

Jaques has worked as a writer, producer, director and actor on stage and screen. He has made short films including Cracked, Tuesday and Tiny Dancer; and has on-screen credits including Lionsgate’s The Serpent Queen, Sky’s A Town Called Malice and as co-lead opposite Jude Law in HBO’s 12-hour single camera show The Third Day: Autumn.