The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme has been unveiled.

The Cannes-tipped title features an ensemble cast led by Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton as a father and daughter whose strained relationship leads an espionage-themed tale.

Further cast includes Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Imad Mardnli and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Anderson produced The Phoenician Scheme via American Empirical Pictures alongside Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush, Jeremy Dawson and John Peet. Production took place in Germany in association with Studio Babelsberg.

Focus Features is distributing the film in the US with a limited release on May 30, followed by a wider release on June 6. Universal is handling international distribution.

Anderson wrote the screenplay and co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola.