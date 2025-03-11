Veteran administrator Karla Puttemans has been appointed director of the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Belgian public body that supports films, series, games and podcasts.

While Puttemans lacks direct experience in film production, which some in the Flemish industry had been advocating for in the VAF leadership role, she is regarded as a safe pair of hands and has worked within the organisation for several years, including in her current role as head of creation and talent development.

Previously Puttemans worked as a cultural policy officer at the European Parliament and for various advisory bodies including the Media Council and the Council for Culture; she is also one of the founders of the Flemish Screenwriters’ Network.

She takes over from Koen Van Bockstal, who stepped down as VAF director last year for health reasons.

“Flanders is bursting with audiovisual and gaming talent, and that is recognised at home and abroad,” Puttemans commented about her appointment. “I want to use all my experience and insight to let our filmmakers, producers and public organisations shine. I feel honoured to receive the trust of our board for this and look forward to the dialogue with our Flemish ministers of culture and media.”

The VAF has had considerable success in recent years with the filmmakers it has supported, including Oscar nominees Lukas Dhont, Felix van Groeningen and Michaël R. Roskam.