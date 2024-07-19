Connext, the annual showcase of upcoming film and TV projects and rising talent from Flanders, will not take place in 2024, Flanders Image has confirmed.

It is understood the plan is for Connext to return in 2025, possibly with a new name, widened scope and different location. The event has previously taken place in Ghent and Antwerp but could head to Ostend or Brussels. There will also likely be an online component.

Connext was the platform for local film and TV producers to pitch projects, present works in progress and show completed films to international sales agents, distributors, festival directors and financiers. It has been running since 2016 and was held last autumn in Antwerp. It has championed work by Lukas Dhont, Fien Troch, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Felix Van Groeningen and Tim Mielants among many others.

Future plans are likely to be firmed up later this year when Flanders Image’s parent organisation the VAF (Flanders Audiovisual Fund) reaches an agreement with the culture department of what will be a new Flanders government following regional elections.

“We want to see if we can do it more efficiently but are very much open to continuing it. It’s a good format,” said Jasper Nijsmans, who was appointed head of promotion at Flanders Image in April after the sudden departure of Christian De Schutter, former managing director of Flanders Image, in December 2023.

“It was too short notice to put [a 2024 edition] together after six months without proper team management,” Nijsmans added.

He said Flanders Image is now “looking to reinforce” its presence in the international marketplace. With this in mind, the organisation will be part of a Benelux focus that will be held next January at When East Meets West, the co-production forum of the Trieste Film Festival.

“We really want to collaborate more with the Benelux partners, just like [how] the five Nordics and central European countries [work together],” Nijsmans said. “The goal eventually will be to have a joint presence in Cannes and bigger markets.”